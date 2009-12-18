Rants will not seek re-election in House of Reps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Republican candidate for Iowa Governor, Christopher Rants says he will not seek re-election for his seat in the house. He's represented Sioux City in the House for 18 years. But he says it's time to move on.

The former Speaker of the House says it was a decision he knew he was going to have to make as he was getting into the run for governor.

"It's a job I've really enjoyed, but it's time to try something else. And, if it works, that's fantastic. If it doesn't, I'll be doing something else this time next year," Rants said.

Republican Ron Jorgensen, Vice President of Business and Finance at Morningside College, announced this week that he was running for Rants' seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.