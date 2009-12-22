The year in review, a look back at 2009 Part 3

Check back to ktiv.com as we continue to look back at the headlines of 2009 and preview our hour-long special.

Horrible Crime

April began with a prison sentencing for 29-year old Shane Tweedy of Crofton, Nebraska. He got 150 years in prison for the shotgun slaying of 46-year-old Patrick Montgomery in his Yankton, South Dakota home ten months earlier. Originally charged with murder, tweedy plead guilty to manslaughter. One hundred years of the sentence was suspended.

Gay Marriage

Advocates of gay marriage celebrated on April 3 when the Iowa Supreme Court unanimously ruled the state's ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. Jason Morgan and Chuck Swaggerty, of Sioux City, were among those making plans to wed.

Opponents said they would push for a public vote to amend the constitution. Sioux City representative Chris Rants said he was considering running for governor, in part because of the gay marriage ruling.

Missing man found dead

Also in early April, months of searching for Don Potts of Crofton, Nebraska came to an end. His body was found in his pickup truck submerged in a pond southeast of town. Potts had been missing since the previous November. Authorities said his death appeared to be accidental.

Nebraska family on the run

The search for Matthew and Rowena Schade and their two children in South Dakota's Black Hills came to an end in April. The Creighton, Nebraska couple turned themselves in to authorities. They had disappeared for more than two weeks after police talked to them about allegations of abuse.

Fire Damages Yankton Church

On April 6, fire did $2 million in damage to St. John's Lutheran church in Yankton, just a week before Easter.

Investigators ruled the fire was intentionally set. A $16,000 reward was offered.

This and so much more happened in the first three months of 2009. KTIV will take a look back at the year of 2009 with an hour-long special on December 31 at 10:30 p.m.

Check back to ktiv.com as we continue to look back at the headlines of 2009 and preview our hour-long special.