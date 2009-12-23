Priority routes: Which streets will be plowed first - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Priority routes: Which streets will be plowed first

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- With the a storm dropping snow on Sioux City over the coming days, the Field Services Division is sending out a reminder on snow removal.

Officials say they'll plow the streets based on a priority system. For safety reasons, they ask drivers to keep their distance from the city's snow plows. They also recommend using off-street parking during the storm.

While one official says they'll have a full crew out on the streets on Christmas, he says for his crew, working on the holiday is an honor.

"I think that all of my staff take great pride in the fact that they are a vital part of public safety. Obviously without us plowing the streets, the fire trucks, the ambulances and the police cars cannot get to where they need to go," says Public Works Field Supervisor Brian Fahredholz.

Priority "one" streets are hospital and emergency routes. Those include roads like Hamilton, Floyd and Singing Hills boulevards.

Priority "two" streets include school bus routes, like Glen Oaks Boulevard on the north side and Glenn Avenue in Morningside.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.