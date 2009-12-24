Siouxland digs out after round one

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- There's no doubt about it -- Siouxland's in for a very white Christmas. Folks woke up to several inches of snow Thursday morning, and one big chore.

Many pulled out the shovels and snow blowers to clear their sidewalks and driveways. Some folks said they had to break the job up, by clearing snow if shifts.

"It's not that bad it's some where between soggy and powdery so it isn't terribly difficult," Susan Delfs said.

"With it getting colder the snow will dry out, so it as pretty wet yesterday," said Dan Kennedy.

Of course, there's more snow on the way. Everyone we spoke with says digging out today was more than enough.