Siouxland digs out after round one - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland digs out after round one

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- There's no doubt about it -- Siouxland's in for a very white Christmas. Folks woke up to several inches of snow Thursday morning, and one big chore.

Many pulled out the shovels and snow blowers to clear their sidewalks and driveways. Some folks said they had to break the job up, by clearing snow if shifts.

"It's not that bad it's some where between soggy and powdery so it isn't terribly difficult," Susan Delfs said.

"With it getting colder the snow will dry out, so it as pretty wet yesterday," said Dan Kennedy.

Of course, there's more snow on the way. Everyone we spoke with says digging out today was more than enough.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.