Snow supplies flying off store shelves

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- As people start digging out from all of that snow, many are heading out, stocking up on supplies.

Folks at Bomgaars in Sioux City say they had a good rush of customers this morning. Many were buying supplies for their winter survival kits, like flash lights and batteries. Other hot sellers include ice melt, gloves -- basically anything needed to ride out the storm.

"Hats, mittens, gloves are all really going like hot cakes today," said Lisa Nordstrom of Bomgaars.

Nordstrom says before Thursday, they hadn't seen too many people come in to buy storm supplies.

Sleds are another item that have been flying off shelves. Bomgaars sold out about a week and a half ago during the last storm. Managers there said the recent snow days have helped them sell out so quickly.