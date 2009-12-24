Through wind and snow -- letter carriers deliver

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- If you're still waiting on a special Christmas delivery, the United States Postal Service says, don't give up just yet.

Despite the cold and snow, carriers were out Thursday, making sure letters and packages arrive in your mailbox by Christmas. To cope with conditions, weights are placed in the mail trucks, and some carriers even choose to park and walk.

Either way, they're doing whatever it takes so you can get your gifts on time.

"We bring in as many people as we can to ensure that we're getting all Christmas packages, cards and letters everything that we can possibly do, we talk a look at the streets and make sure if a carrier gets stuck we pull them out," said Sioux City postmaster Lori Slater-Trautwein.

Slater-Trautwein says carriers spent the day catching up on deliveries from Wednesday after slick roads slowed down carriers.

The post office is closed on Christmas.

If you have a tracking number on your item, you can visit usps.com or call (800) ASK-USPS.