Friday's Storm Team 4 Forecast

The latest from Meteorologist Dave Winslow:

Hopefully if you are reading this you're hunkered down with friends and family with a full fridge and some board games because many of us should just be staying put today.

The winter storm warning was upgraded yesterday to a blizzard warning, meaning visibilities in open areas will be below a quarter of a mile, winds will gust over 40 mph in spots, and more snow is coming. In fact, some areas could see another foot of snow! That would push snow totals just over 20" in spots. The snow will be heavier east but the winds not as bad, but everyone will encounter deep drifts and some memorable Christmas day scenery.

If the drifts can be removed from the roads Saturday, we should see a little better travel conditions with less wind and lighter snow especially later in the day. Please be safe over the next few days and stay put if you can.

