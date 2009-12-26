Simple chore can save your furnace

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Those drifts piling up alongside your house could be a danger to your furnace, possibly causing it to shut down.

A local technician says it's not only important to make sure your furnace is running smoothly from the inside, but the outside as well.

"With any high-efficiency furnace, you get fresh air from outside, an exhaust outside and usually they're on the side of the house about two feet over the ground. Well, with snow drifts, if they get plugged, your furnace won't work," said Brian Anderson of Kalin's Indoor Comfort.

Anderson says during this type of weather, you'll want to scoop around the exhaust several times a day.

If you're worried the clogging will cause carbon monoxide poisoning, Anderson says most furnaces will have a safety lock to prevent that from happening.