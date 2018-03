HULL, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux County authorities say a home in Hull is heavily damaged after an early morning fire.

The Hull Fire Department says they found 62-year-old Florencia Sandoval's home engulfed around 6:00 Friday morning.

Sandoval, her daughter, and three grand children escaped unharmed.

Detectives suspect the fire started in the laundry room. They say the house is likely a total loss.