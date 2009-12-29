snowy hills not all safe for sledding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- While the snow can be a pain to get around in, it's what kids dream about playing in.

Some advice though for kids and parents when playing in all this white powder; only sled in designated areas... like Sertoma and Grandview park.

And keep an eye on your kids.

Those snow mounds near streets and driveways make it hard for drivers to see people

"Keep your kids out of the streets, a lot of what I see are people digging their cars out of the streets," said Sgt. Scott Hatting, "and they have their kids, right beside them as the cars are driving by."

Those big snow mounds in parking lots should be considered off limits for children.