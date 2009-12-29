snowy hills not all safe for sledding - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

snowy hills not all safe for sledding

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- While the snow can be a pain to get around in, it's what kids dream about playing in.

Some advice though for kids and parents when playing in all this white powder; only sled in designated areas... like Sertoma and Grandview park.

And keep an eye on your kids.

Those snow mounds near streets and driveways make it hard for drivers to see people

"Keep your kids out of the streets, a lot of what I see are people digging their cars out of the streets," said Sgt. Scott Hatting, "and they have their kids, right beside them as the cars are driving by."

Those big snow mounds in parking lots should be considered off limits for children.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.