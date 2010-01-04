Monday morning fire destroys shed in Woodbury County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Monday morning fire destroys shed in Woodbury County

WOODBURY County, Iowa (KTIV) -- A fire, Monday morning, destroyed an old farm shed in rural Woodbury County, Iowa.

Fire crews were called to 3866 Millers Path, just off County Highway L27, near Danbury, Iowa around 8:30 a.m.

The owner of the property says the building was an old hog barn, converted into a shed.  He says he notice flames coming from underneath his truck after he started it a few minutes earlier.

No injuries were reported. 

