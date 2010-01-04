Woodbury County Board Chair weighs in on the budget

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Iowa's budget trouble will, undoubtedly, trickle down to the state's 99 counties.

The budget is a big concern for Woodbury County supervisor George Boykin.

Monday, he was named board chair for the next year.

Boykin says the county board doesn't want to reduce services.

And, because the state of Iowa is cutting, this will affect the county budget, too.

"We are anticipating some of that rippling down to us, the costs being passed on to us, that we would not anticipate. So that is why our board is going to be very conservative with what we do this year and budgeting for the various departments." said George Boykin, Woodbury County Board of Supervisor Chair.

Boykin says, so far, the county hasn't exhausted the money set aside for snow removal.

But, he says, the holiday blizzard cost over $37,000 in overtime.