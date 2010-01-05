Downtown library moving ahead with planned renovation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- After twenty years and more than five million visitors, the city says it's time to give the downtown library a makeover.

The $1.6 million renovation will give the building new carpet, wider aisles and more room for computers.

Aside from a change to its physical appearance, the Wilbur Aalfs Library's facelift will reflect the way people are accessing information these days.

"Things are changing, but the basic idea of what libraries do, which is to connect people with ideas, is the same. And we'll just continue to change how we do that," says library director Betsy Thompson.

Thompson says the renovations will likely start within a year.