Nancy Huseth, Director of Sales and Marketing, joined the Dial Sr. Management Corporation in June of 2009. She is responsible for all aspects of the sales and marketing of Whispering Creek Active Retirement Communities lifestyle products including the Independent Living, Assisted Living apartments and the Special Memory Care Suites. Educating the public about Whispering Creek Senior Living Campus and the amenities it offers, is a key function of her role. Nancy feels it is personally rewarding as she continues to build new relationships and gaining trust with people she meets in her role with Whispering Creek Active Retirement Community. She brings over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing and has been an Ambassador for the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce for 5 years.