Morrell closure a shock to employees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Many John Morrell workers are still trying to process being out of a job. The closure of the Sioux City plant is a shock for many employees who'd planned to stay with the company for life.

Longtime employees say they'd always been told the Sioux City facility was one of John Morrell's most profitable. And being in a city so closely tied to the meat packing industry makes the news even more surprising.

"I think it's going to put a big dent in Sioux City's economy. Because it's not just the employees that work here, it's all the businesses that are related to John Morrell that is going to suffer," says Dennis Biederman of South Sioux City.

Biederman says he hopes to stay in Sioux City and plans on re-training for a new career.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg

