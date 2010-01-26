Former Neb. AG Stenberg wants Treasurer's job

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV/US92) -- He was Nebraska's Attorney General from 1991 to 2003 and now, Don Stenberg says he would like to further serve Nebraskans as State Treasurer.

Following his formal announcement Monday, Stenberg made a number of campaign stops in Siouxland Tuesday, including Norfolk, Wayne and South Sioux City.

The Republican says, in addition to his time as Attorney General, his past experiences in state government help make him the best candidate for the post.

"I was the director of the State Department of Administrative Services and I was the director of the Governor's Policy Research Office and also an aid to a Nebraska Governor, and I have a masters in business administration from Harvard Business School. So, I think those are the tools you need to do a good job as State Treasurer," Stenberg said.

Lawmakers in Lincoln are considering legislation that could eliminate the office of the State Treasurer as a cost cutting measure. That's something Stenberg says he could support.

"My position is if we can save taxpayers money by consolidating state financial functions, then we should do so, but we should consolidate those functions under an elected State Treasurer rather than turning those responsibilities over to an appointed official," he said.

Stenberg would replace State Treasurer Shane Osborn, who is not seeking re-election.

Two other Republicans have also announced their intentions to run. State Senator Tony Fulton, of Lincoln, and the former Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Tom Nesbitt.