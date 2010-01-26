SD lawmakers get to work - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SD lawmakers get to work

PIERRE, SD (KTIV) -- South Dakota lawmakers are back at work in Pierre after weather hindered some legislators from getting to the capitol Monday.

The weather may have slowed their arrival, but it's the budget that's weighing heavily on lawmakers' minds. South Dakota faces a $31 million budget gap. Many lawmakers tell NewsChannel 4's Christy Batien that virtually nothing is off the table for possible cuts.

Governor Mike Rounds is urging lawmakers only to make promises they can keep. That includes education funding.

One agreement made on both sides of the aisle: no new taxes. Embryonic stem cell research is another topic that could come up.

