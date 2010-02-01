City moves forward with Southbridge water project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City is moving forward with building a second water treatment plant. Monday night, the City Council approved a more than $4 million well project, to be located in the Southbridge Industrial Park area.

The city is now reviewing bids for the pipeline that will be built to connect the well to a proposed new water plant. Leaders say the plant will add water capacity to the city's system and will be attractive to prospective employers.

"It's a great economic development tool. It will help us to take the burden off the existing facility. It will add redundancy to the system, so it's a win win. It's a costly win, but it's a win win for everyone," said water plant superintendent Rick Mach.

The city will start receiving bids in March for the new plant, which is expected to cost $25 million.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg