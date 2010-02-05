City Council to vote on firefighter contracts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Firefighters and the city of Sioux City have reached a tentative agreement on their labor contracts.

Requests include a more-than 2% wage increase every year, for the next three years. Also included are increases to both health insurance premiums and deferred compensation.

Sioux City HR Director Bridey Hayes says, "This agreement was reached through a collaborative effort with the firefighters. We worked very hard together to have a good relationship and that's reflected in our ability to reach agreements voluntarily."

The agreement is up for approval by council members on Monday. The current agreement expires on June 30. If approved, the new deal will be good for three years.