Manivanh murder trial starts Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The trial for a Sioux City man accused of killing his roommate starts next week. But, he was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Authorities say 60-year-old Sinh Manivanh shot and killed his roommate, 62-year-old Pomma Vanahthong after an argument escalated back in November.

Police say after shooting Vanahthong, Manivanh ran to the neighbor's house to call 911. Much of the dialogue in the phone call is difficult to understand, because the suspect speaks limited English. However, at one point in the conversation, Manivanh says, "I killed someone."

Because of the language barrier, interpreters will be used during the trial. Prosecutors plan to use transcripts of that phone call, and an interview with Sioux City police as evidence.

Sinh Manivanh's second-degree murder trial begins Tuesday morning. He is pleading "not guilty." If found guilty, Manivanh faces a maximum of 50 years behind bars.

