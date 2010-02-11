President Clinton could go home Friday after heart procedure

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former President Bill Clinton could be released from a New York hospital tomorrow.

Clinton had two stents placed in a clogged heart artery today. His doctor says Clinton had repetitive chest discomfort and tests showed the clogged artery.

The stents, which resemble tiny mesh scaffolds, were placed inside the artery as part of a medical procedure that is common for people with severe heart disease.

Clinton is said to be in "good spirits" and is up and moving around already. His doctor says the 63-year-old could go back to work on Monday. He also says tests show that Clinton had been sticking to dietary and exercise requirements.

The former president has been joined by his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea.