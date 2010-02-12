Suspect in Nebraska bank standoff faces 7 charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in Nebraska bank standoff faces 7 charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) -- Prosecutors filed seven felony counts against a Minden man suspected of holding hostages at gunpoint in a Kearney bank.

Jonathon Buckley was set to appear Friday afternoon in Buffalo County Court.

Earlier in the day, Buffalo County prosecutors filed five counts of kidnapping with the intent to terrorize, one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Kearney police say Buckley began taking hostages inside a Wells Fargo Bank branch just before 11 a.m. Wednesday and started releasing people about 45 minutes later. He surrendered about 1:30 p.m.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

It's unclear whether Buckley has hired an attorney.

If convicted, Buckley faces up to 50 years in prison on each count.

