Defense attorney: Becker believed coach was "Satan" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Defense attorney: Becker believed coach was "Satan"

Posted:

ALLISON, Iowa (AP) -- Attorneys have opened the murder trial of a former football player accused of killing his high school coach by concurring on the facts of the case.

Prosecution and defense attorneys agreed Friday in their opening statements that 24-year-old Mark Becker killed Aplington-Parkersburg High School coach Ed Thomas in June.

But Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown says Becker made a conscious decision to kill Thomas when he shot him five times with one of his parents' .22-caliber revolvers.

Public defender Derek Jones says evidence will show Becker was schizophrenic and believed Thomas was Satan and could turn people into animals.

Becker has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Two prosecution witnesses have testified they saw Becker shoot Thomas.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.