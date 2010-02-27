Des Moines Democrat announces run for governor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Des Moines Democrat announces run for governor

Posted:

 

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Community activist and former Des Moines School Board member Jonathan Narcisse has announced he's running for governor.

 

The 46-year-old Democrat made the announcement Saturday at a Des Moines community center.

He faces Gov. Chet Culver in the primary election. Culver was elected in 2006.

Narcisse is the first candidate to challenge a sitting governor in a primary since 1994.

He told The Associated Press on Saturday that he isn't running against anyone, he's running for the people of Iowa.

He says Culver is a "good guy" but hasn't gotten the job done.

Narcisse says Iowa needs "honest, effective, accountable leadership that can get results."

If elected, he would be Iowa's first African-American governor.

