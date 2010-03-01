Lyon County Sheriff investigating shooting

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Lyon County Sheriff's deputies say they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman with injuries after responding to a 911 call in Rock Rapids on Sunday.

It happened at a house on Tama Street, just after 6 p.m.

The Lyon County sheriff's office says the male was flown to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and is in critical condition.

Officials say the woman was treated and released.

Neither person has been identified.

Officials say the information they have conflicts with the evidence at the scene. The State of Iowa Crime Scene Lab is helping to process evidence in the house and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the investigation.