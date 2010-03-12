Four Fun Facts about Tia Heidebrecht

I like to take still pictures. I have tons and tons of pictures. There is something about capturing a moment in time that I love. I also like to paint pictures using watercolor, oil or acrylic paint.
I love live music. One of the coolest singers I've seen is Gwen Stefani, but I also like local bands.
I've been to Mexico twice, once in high school and the other on my honeymoon. In high school, my Spanish class went for two weeks. We climbed four different pyramids, and stayed with families who spoke limited English. I ate ten ice cream cones in one day when we were on Isla Mujeres. On my honeymoon, we went on an excursion where we repelled into a Cenote, a freshwater sinkhole, and floated on tubes. I love Mexico.
I like to go camping and hiking. My family has gone camping near Pierre, South Dakota along the Missouri River since before I was born. We like to fish for Walleye. I once caught a Walleye that was 21 inches long.
