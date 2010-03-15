Four fun facts about Ron Demers

In college, I minored in music and still love to play the piano to this day. A friend of mine and I even made a CD together several years ago.
I have been to both Hawaii and Alaska. My wife and I went to Hawaii for our honeymoon, and then a few years ago my wife and I got to be the hosts of a trip to Alaska sponsored by KTIV.
I had the opportunity to sing a song on stage with the Beach Boys. The promoter for the Beach Boys called me out of the blue one day and said that they had heard I'd be the most fun "local celebrity" to sing with the Beach Boys. I'm not a good singer but I couldn't say no to the offer.
I kid that I'm my own traveling circus. I can juggle four objects, can still do a cartwheel, and I used to be able to walk all over my parents' house on my hands and do headstands as well.