Flooding near Akron, Iowa closes a road

Akron, IOWA (KTIV) - A highway is closed near Akron Iowa after the Big Sioux River rises out of its banks.

Emergency officials closed Highway 48 about five this morning.

Officials say the river is currently six feet above flood stage and should be about six inches higher when it's expected to crest Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Emergency workers have placed some sand bags by a few storm sewers. "The town is in pretty good shape.

We have a couple of storm sewers which we always fight where the water backs up into them but other than that we are sitting pretty good. The dikes are holding up really well and just kind of letting it take it's course for now," said Jon Coyle, Emergency Services Director.

Coyle wants to remind drivers that if a road is closed, no one should try to drive on it.

He says it only takes two inches of water to lift a car off the road and into flood waters.

Coyle says depending on how fast the water crests and recedes, the highway could re-open this weekend.