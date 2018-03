ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Emergency management officials are breathing a sigh of relief in Estherville.

They say the West Fork of the Des Moines River crested Saturday at around 11.5 feet, which is lower than predicted.

Earlier this week, officials worried that ice jams, coupled with the high waters, would force them to evacuate a neighborhood of about 20 homes.

They say, right now, ice is no longer an issue and they expect the waters to start receding soon.