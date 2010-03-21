Culver delays levee breach on Lower Gar Lake

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Chet Culver has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to hold off on intentionally breaching a levee on Lower Gar Lake, near Milford.

Last week, Culver gave Dickinson County an emergency proclamation because of flooding fears.

The County Board of Supervisors, DNR, and Army Corps all agreed on cutting the 45-foot temporary gap into the levee, which doubles as 230th Street.

At the same time, many people living at the Iowa Great Lakes say breaching the levee is an over-reaction, and that lake levels are nowhere near where they were in 1993 when flooding caused millions of dollars in property damage in the area.

Crews were set to begin working today or tomorrow on the $69,000 project. Milford Mayor Don Lamb says Culver has halted work until at least Tuesday, to re-evaluate the situation.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg