SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- We want your questions! The Republican candidates for Governor of Iowa will be in the KTIV Studios for a debate on April 7.

Rod Roberts, Terry Branstad and Bob Vander Plaats will face off in June for the chance to challenge Culver.

The hour-long debate will be broadcast on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 11 at 1:30 p.m."