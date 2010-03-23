Bar owner Rosenquist back in court this week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A downtown Sioux City bar owner facing drug charges was expected to be back in court Tuesday.

Court documents say Randy Rosenquist was chewing a bag filled with cocaine after he was pulled over by police last fall.

The case wasn't brought to light until after a routine bar check turned up marijuana in the basement of Rosie's Bar, and the arrest of a dozen minors for underage drinking there a week later.

Rosenquist also faces a new charge this month. He was picked up a few days ago for consuming alcohol in a public street.