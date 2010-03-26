Four Fun Facts about Al Joens

I participated in the Olympic Torch Run in 1996, carrying the flame for about 1/3 of a mile near Kearney, Nebraska.
I've ridden on RAGBRAI 26 times, going back to RAGBRAI IV in 1976. I've ridden the entire route 15 times, including once with my then-9-year old son on a tandem.
I call Manilla, Iowa my hometown, having grown up on a farm there, but I actually lived in the Houston, Los Angeles and New Orleans areas before moving to Iowa at age 11.
1964 Olympic gold medalist and former ABC sportscaster Donna de Varona taught me how to swim. She gave swimming lessons at the YMCA in Thousand Oaks, California in the late 1960s. My parents took me there after I nearly drowned in the backyard pool and dad had to jump in, fully-clothed, to save me.
