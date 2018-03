SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City firefighters have a grass fire near North High School contained, but winds are not helping the effort.

Fire officials say a grass fire was reported around 2 p.m. behind the school. The combination of high winds and the dry terrain helped the fire spread quickly.

No houses have been affected.

