Four Fun Facts about Kristen Johnson

  • I am an only child.
  • I love Disney.  When I was five-years-old, I told my parents I wanted to live in Disney World.  Fifteen years later my dream came true, as I lived, worked and played in the most magical place on Earth during a college internship.
  • My favorite color is hot pink.
  • I'm a bit of a daredevil.  I parasailed over the Mediterranean Sea when I was 13.  When I was 19, I jumped out of plane over Florida.  I love roller coasters, and would do just about anything, except bungee jump!
