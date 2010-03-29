Four Fun Facts about Kristen Johnson

I love Disney. When I was five-years-old, I told my parents I wanted to live in Disney World. Fifteen years later my dream came true, as I lived, worked and played in the most magical place on Earth during a college internship.
My favorite color is hot pink.
I'm a bit of a daredevil. I parasailed over the Mediterranean Sea when I was 13. When I was 19, I jumped out of plane over Florida. I love roller coasters, and would do just about anything, except bungee jump!
