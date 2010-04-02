Rod Roberts

Rod is from Carroll. He was born in Waverly, Iowa on October 22nd, 1957 and grew up in the central Iowa community of Zearing. Rod's Dad is a retired Government and American History teacher from the Colo-NESCO Community School District. Rod's wife Trish is from the north central Iowa community of Renwick. Rod and Trish were married in Goldfield and they have two grown children - Lindsey and Brett. Their daughter Lindsey is married to Shane Sayers. They and their four children live in Malvern, Iowa where Lindsey is a public school teacher and coach. Their son Brett will graduate from the Law School at the University of Iowa in May.

Rod is a Development Director with the Christian Churches/Churches of Christ in Iowa. Rod's work responsibilities include providing oversight to new church development and assisting local congregations with strategic planning and leadership development.

Rod is an active Rotarian and is Past President of the Carroll Rotary Club…as well as a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Carroll Community School Board for nearly five years prior to his election to the Iowa House. Rod has always been very active in community service, and strongly believes that public service is an important civic virtue.

Rod was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in November 2000. Rod is currently serving his fifth term in the Iowa House where he serves the people of House District 51. This west central Iowa legislative district includes Carroll County, eastern Crawford County and the four southeast townships in Sac County. Rod is a Republican. Rod has run for re-election four consecutive times without any opposition.

Rod's Republican colleagues have consistently re-elected him to a Caucus leadership position and he is now the Senior member of the House Republican Leadership Team. Rod's committee assignments this term include Appropriations, Transportation, State Government, Local Government, International Relations and Rules & Administration.

Rod is currently seeking the Republican nomination for Governor