Bomb scare started with domestic dispute

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A domestic dispute lead to yesterday's bomb scare in downtown Sioux City.

The threat closed down four city blocks and forced the evacuations of the Woodbury County Courthouse, city hall, the Federal Building, the police and fire departments for over three hours on Thursday.

Authorities say a woman felt threatened by her boyfriend, and told police she feared he had put a bomb in her SUV.

She thought she heard a ticking noise inside the car, but a bomb squad found nothing and turned the car back over to the woman.

"There's nothing to charge this particular complainant with. It was a belief that they had. We assessed the credibility of it, and followed through the way that we normally would. There's no criminal act here," says Lt. Mark Kirkpatrick of the Sioux City Police Dept.

As far as the alleged threats made against the woman, authorities say that investigation is ongoing.