Saxophonist gives Siouxland students the gift of music

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Adam Schroeder, a Sioux City and a Westmar University graduate, has played the Baritone Saxophone with many jazz artists.

Tuesday he shared insights and skills as a performer with students who were part of jazz ensembles from area schools.

"It's a tremendous amount of freedom in improvising and in the jazz idiom," said Adam Schroeder, Professional Baritone Saxophonist, Educator, Clinician.

Schroeder will work with more jazz ensembles on Wednesday and he will perform as a soloist with each band at 7 pm on Wednesday at the Gehlen Catholic Gym.

The concert is open to the public.