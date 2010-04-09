Employees mostly finished at John Morrell

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- All is quiet Friday afternoon, as a longtime symbol of the city's history in the meat packing industry is largely closed.

On Thursday, it was the night crew to punch out for the last time, and Friday, the John Morrell day crew finished up.

The union representing Morrell workers, UFCW 1142, says employees completed Friday's production early, so managers let the shift out before the usual quitting time. Two o'clock is normally a busy time with workers coming and going for shift change, but on Friday only a few were still leaving, with almost no one going in.

One employee NewsChannel 4's Zach Tecklenburg spoke with says while Friday felt like any other work day, everyone knows the reality of the difficulties ahead.

"I don't have a job anymore, so I have to pay bills and everything," the John Morrell employee said.

Originally, John Morrell planned to close on April 20. But on Wednesday, the company started letting workers know that Saturday would be the plant's last day of operation, with only maintenance crews on the job that day.

The nearly 1,500 workers will still be paid through April 19 or 20, depending on the shift they worked.

