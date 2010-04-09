Police talk man out of jumping from bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux City bridge was shut down Friday afternoon after a man threatened to jump.

Officers eventually pulled him from the edge of the Gordon Drive Viaduct. The incident prompted police to block traffic from crossing the bridge around noon today.

As officers directed traffic, negotiators worked to help the 19-year-old during what police call a "crisis situation."

"Negotiators were called immediately. Again, as negotiators they seek training to help people work through these issues and get them help, the help that they need," said Sioux City Police Officer Jeremy McClure.

McClure says the man will not face criminal charges. He's been transported to a facility for treatment.

The bridge was back open around 1:00.