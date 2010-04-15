CF Industries completes Terra takeover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Illinois-based CF Industries has completed its takeover of Sioux City's Terra Industries.

CF needed 90% of Terra's stockholders to agree to the takeover. CF says 92.1% of Terra stockholders have now tendered their shares, completing the takeover. CF had hoped to reach that number by last Friday, but fell short and extended the deadline to Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Terra's stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

CF representatives have not announced the future of about 130 Terra jobs in downtown Sioux City. CF and Terra have been operating as one company for more than a week.

