Two injured in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Two men are taken to the hospital with stab wounds after police say they got into an argument.

They say the two men were arguing in an alley way between 23rd and Wall Street. Police are still investigating exactly what happened but say the fight escalated, and the men stabbed each other with a knife and a broken bottle.

Lt. Rex Mueller says, "It appears at this time they were mutual combatants but we don't know what started this. We have some information that they may have been together prior to this and then the disturbance broke out, but we're still investigating that."

Police say both men were conscious and talking with officers. They were taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.