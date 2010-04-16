Tour KTIV - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thank you for your inquiry regarding group tours of the KTIV studios. We are very proud of our facility and are anxious to show it off.

Tours are given during regular business hours: Monday through Friday, 9am - 4:30pm.

We are sorry but because of limited space in some areas of the Station we must limit the number in the tour to 25 or less.

Also because most areas on the tour are very technical in nature we have a minimum age of third grade.

Small tours of 15 or less can arrange for 11:30am tours and watch KTIV News Four at Noon from the studio.

Call KTIV at 712-226-5411 or send requests to: jrains@ktiv.com.

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

