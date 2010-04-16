Police release Kum & Go robbery video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Police release video in hopes of finding the suspect who allegedly held up a local gas station.

It happened Saturday, at the Kum & Go at 2626 Court Street. Authorities say two men entered the convenience store, one of them had a handgun. Police say they demanded money from the clerk.

The suspects are described as African American or Native American, between 5'6" and 5'8" in their 20s.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded jackets -- one was gray, and one was black. Both had bandanas over their faces.

If you have information about this incident, call Sioux City police.