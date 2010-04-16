Two men arrested for stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Police have charged two men in Thursday's Sioux City stabbing.

Forty-year-old Roberto Vasquez and 44-year-old Emilio Quintero-Munoz of Sioux City have been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say it happened in an alley way between 23rd and Wall Street. They say the two men stabbed each other with a knife and a broken bottle after getting into an argument.

Both men were taken to Mercy Medical Center. Quintero-Munoz was treated and released. No information is being given out on Vasquez.