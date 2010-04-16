Two men arrested for stabbing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two men arrested for stabbing

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Police have charged two men in Thursday's Sioux City stabbing.

Forty-year-old Roberto Vasquez and 44-year-old Emilio Quintero-Munoz of Sioux City have been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say it happened in an alley way between 23rd and Wall Street. They say the two men stabbed each other with a knife and a broken bottle after getting into an argument.

Both men were taken to Mercy Medical Center. Quintero-Munoz was treated and released. No information is being given out on Vasquez.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.