Local police use social media to connect to community

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) - "Facebook" has changed the way many of us communicate with our friends and family. And now one Siouxland police department is jumping on the social networking bandwagon.

Sioux City Police Officer Jeremy McClure is doing what a lot of us do in secret at work, looking at "Facebook".

"Not all the time but I am on it periodically," says Officer McCluer.

But he's not looking over his shoulder to make sure the boss isn't watching... Officer McClure has set-up the Sioux City Police Department "Facebook" page.

"We published Thursday afternoon and as of this morning we have 424 fans," says McClure.

And being a fan has its benefits... The police department will now be able to take comments from concerned citizens, post images and video of on scene investigations, but most importantly they'll be able update people faster.

"Maybe there is a serious accident on I-29 and there is going to be delays if we need to redirect traffic. We can get that out there," says McClure.

Signing up is a cinch first you need a "Facebook" profile, and then go to the top bar type in Sioux City Police, click search, then become a fan, and that's it… your done.

Some of Sioux City's residents say they are happy the Police Department is online.

"I think it's a good way to stay informed," says "Facebook" user Natalie Windle.

"Any technology they can use I am all for that," says "Facebook" user Kristina Ruiz.

Officer McClure says the department has also added a Twitter account, giving him another opportunity to surf the web at work.

The Police Department says they're also looking at adding a "YouTube" channel.

If you would like to join any of their services you can check out a link on our website at ktiv.com.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders