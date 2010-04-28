Construction season starting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Drivers in Sioux City need to be aware -- road construction season is about to begin. And it's going to impact several streets again this year.

Crews will be shutting down the Leech and Cunningham intersection just in front of the Home Depot on May 12. They will be replacing a sewer under the intersection and will reopen the streets just before July 4.

The city will also be closing a portion of Fifth Street between Jones and Jennings streets this coming Monday. This will make way for a new tunnel expansion of Mercy Medical Center.