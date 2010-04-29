Agreement reached for flood control on Lower Gar Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Last month, some people living around Lower Gar Lake, in Dickinson County, Iowa were upset with an emergency flood plan that would breach a road at the south end of the lake... to try and control flooding on the rest of the Iowa Great Lakes.

Thursday night, the county board of supervisors made an agreement with the city of Milford, Iowa, for future flood control.

Both entities approved a plan to build two culverts on the southern tip of Lower Gar. Officials say it will help drain the lake chain when waters become high... but will not affect levels during periods of drought. About a month ago, Governor Chet Culver ordered an emergency breach in 230th Street to prevent flooding of the Iowa Great Lakes... but decided to call the project off after lake levels dropped.

Construction on this project will start at the end of summer, and cost around $300,000.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg