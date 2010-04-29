Law enforcement reacts to Iowa's new gun law

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa's governor signed landmark gun legislation into law on Thursday. For the first time, a state law lays out who can, and can't, own a gun in Iowa.

Until now, county sheriffs had a lot of latitude with concealed weapon permits. With Chet Culver's signature, sheriffs will only be allowed to reject permit applications for specific reasons, like convictions on felony charges, domestic abuse charges, certain assaults, and if a person has been declared mentally incompetent.

Critics of the new law argue it will make it harder for sheriffs to reject permit requests. But, law enforcers we spoke with say they're already doing what the new law requires, and it's working.

"I don't see this impacting our workload. We have relaxed our policy over the past 12 to 18-months. And, we're pretty close to being in compliance with what the governor signed, today, already," says Woodbury County Chief Deputy Greg Logan.

"It's really not going to affect me a great deal because, as I look at the new bill, it pretty much is what we're doing right now," said Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena.

New permits are good for 5-years. Until now, gun owners had to reapply for their concealed weapon permits every year.