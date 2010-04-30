Nicole Ellermeier – Executive Director

I joined Dial Senior Management Inc. at the end of 2008 as the Director of Marketing for another property within their portfolio. I then accepted this exciting opportunity as the Executive Director for our Whispering Creek Active Retirement campus. It's the 10th property for DSMI and we proudly offer Independent Living, Assisted Living and Special Memory Care. I am responsible for the day to day operations of the entire campus and ensuring the highest level of amenities and services for our residents in a resort style atmosphere and at an affordable price. Our philosophy is to provide 100% resident-centered care to all that call Whispering Creek home. Our home-like atmosphere allows residents to enjoy the advantages of community living without compromising their individuality, dignity, or privacy. I'm new to the Sioux City area and am excited to become more involved in the community and learn more about the wonderful things it has to offer.